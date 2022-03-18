Deputy helps several people escape apartment fire in Scott

A deputy helped several people escape an apartment fire in Scott on Friday.

Scott Fire Department was dispatched at 2:40 pm to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a four-plex apartment with heavy fire and smoke emitting from the roof of one of the units, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier Firefighters made entry into the structure and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The fire is believed to be accidental in nature, however, the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

The investigation into the incident revealed while on routine patrol, a sheriff's deputy was notified by a civilian that a nearby apartment was on fire.

After arriving on the scene, the deputy assisted the occupant out of the burning apartment, Sonnier stated. Once the occupant was safely removed from the structure, the deputy returned to the apartment to alert and assist other occupants out of the three remaining apartments.

The apartment where the fire began received heavy fire damage, with the neighboring apartment receiving moderate damage. The remaining two apartments received minor smoke

damage.

No firefighters or residents were injured as a result of the incident. Units from Duson and Judice also responded.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel