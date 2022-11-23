Deputy arrested for introducing contraband

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) deputy has been arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit for introducing contraband into the LPCC.

Gilbert has been charged with the following:

(3) counts of LA. R.S. 14:402- Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

(1) count of LA. R.S. 40:968A- Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute

Schedule III CDS (Suboxone).

(3) counts of LA. R.S. 14:26- Criminal Conspiracy

Sheriff Mark Garber says, “The safety and security of our employees and offenders housed in our facilities is our top priority. This type of behavior undermines those efforts and will not be tolerated. We will continue to hold our deputies accountable to the highest standards.”

Donald Gilbert, Jr. has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.