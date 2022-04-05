Deputies still seek missing teen last seen in Youngsville

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is still seeking a missing teen.

LPSO is requesting the public's help in locating 16-year-old Quincy Kirkpatrick from Lafayette Parish. He is described as being 5'8", 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Kirkpatrick was last seen the morning of March 21, 2022, near the 2200 block of Bonin Road in Youngsville.

If you see Quincy or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

