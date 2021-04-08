Deputies searching for runaway teen from Rayne

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway 16-year-old from Rayne.

Deputies say Landon Lejeune left his home on April 6 and is believed to be in the Abbeville area.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Landon, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

