Deputies searching for escaped inmate

Deputies are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the hospital in Lafayette's Oil Center Monday night.

Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was receiving medical treatment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center when she escaped from custody.

Carter was dressed in an orange jumpsuit issued by the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where she was being housed on multiple warrants, including various felony warrants. Carter was restrained with handcuffs in front of her body at the time of her escape.

If you see Carter, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.