Deputies searching for 10-year-old last seen in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a 10-year-old runaway from Lafayette Parish.

Deputies say 10-year-old Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia was last seen on Monday, March 28, near the 1300 block of Roper Driver in the parish.

Mejia is described as being 5'2" and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and carrying a black Reebok backpack.

Detectives believe Angie may still be in the area.

Anyone who sees Angie, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

