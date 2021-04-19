Deputies request public's help in locating runaway teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locating a runaway teen.

LPSO says 15-year-old Sage Michael Louviere left his home in Youngsville during the early morning hours of April 19, 2021. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and is also known to wear his hair parted down the middle.

He is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, 6' in height and weighing 120lb

If you see Sage, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel