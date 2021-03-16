Deputies looking for runaway teen from Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing runaway teen from Lafayette

16-year-old Courtland Ramsey is believed to have left his home on foot and was last seen on March 15, 2021 near Acadiana High School. He was seen wearing a white Marvel t-shirt, flannel shirt and dark-colored shorts.

He is described as 6'0" in height 185 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Courtland, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel