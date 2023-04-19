Deputies identify couple found dead in Lafayette Parish home

UPDATE: Detectives say the couple found dead Monday in a Lafayette Parish home died in a murder-suicide.

A woman, Katherine Babineaux, 51, was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Eric Babineaux, 53, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

Babineaux then turned the gun on himself, they say.

Deputies say there is no further information available at this time.

If you feel you need help, it is available 24 hours a day. You can speak to someone in English or Spanish at any time by calling the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Just dial 988 on any telephone.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to the 200 block of N. Girouard Rd. on Monday.

Deputies responded to the residence after 1:00 p.m. on Monday in reference to a suspicious circumstances call, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Once on scene, two people were found dead inside the home.