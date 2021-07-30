Deputies asking citizens to check storage units after arrest in burglary investigation

A suspect has been arrested following an investigation into recent storage unit burglaries in Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that Paul Kost Jr. was identified as a suspect during an investigation.

A search warrant was executed at Kost’s residence which allegedly lead to the discovery of various items reported as stolen from storage units in the parish.

The stolen property was recovered and Kost was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on multiple counts of burglary.

Now, the sheriff's office is requesting that all citizens with a storage unit in the parish check their stored property as part of the investigation.

LPSO says that storage units should be checked for any signs of burglary and assessed to determine if any property is missing.

Any citizen reporting a storage unit burglary will need to provide a detailed list of their stolen items to detectives in order to claim the property.

Residents can contact Sheriff’s detectives at (337) 232-9211 to report stolen items or with any other information related to this investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel