Demonstration underway outside Our Lady of Lourdes against vaccine mandates

As the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stress healthcare systems across the state, a demonstration is underway outside of Our Lady of Lourdes against vaccine mandates.

Protesting outside the hospital is a mixture of healthcare professionals and people advocating for what they say is the right of healthcare workers. Some held signs reading, "Freedom to choose" and "Drop the mandate." They say they want the freedom to choose whether or not to get the vaccine.

Demonstrators tell us they are not discussing whether or not the vaccine works, but are simply advocating for the choice of getting vaccinated or not.

The group is standing outside of Our Lady of Lourdes, which on Tuesday reported 104 COVID-19 patients; of those, 94 were unvaccinated.

Nurses we spoke with say they went from "being essential to expendable." Another told us she believes that for every one person protesting there are 1,000 healthcare workers afraid to protest out of fear of losing their job.

OLOL announced earlier this month that employees must be vaccinated by November or face termination.

KATC's Victor Jorges was live outside of Lourdes and will have the latest in our evening newscasts. At 6, he'll be speaking with Our Lady of Lourdes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Kaufman.

