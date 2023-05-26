Demolition underway at the Holy Rosary Institute

The demolition process is underway at the Holy Rosary Institute.

Phase one of the project is tearing down the gym, and building a multi-purpose room for the community.

Efforts are also underway to preserve the rest of the building as it's listed as one of the state's most at risk historic structures.

"It's finally begun. So its an exciting day. Its been an exciting month here. We're going to re-purpose it. We're going to make it something that people can use, not only for athletics, but also for family functions and gatherings, something that really serves the community in a meaningful way. We are absolutely going to try to save what we can, and then we're going to replicate what we can't," President of the Holy Rosary redevelopment board, Dustin Cravins said.