Debris drop off day to be held in Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Republic Services will host a Debris Drop-off Day for residents to get rid of household junk.

LCG says this is a chance to dispose of items that aren’t typically picked up curbside or can’t fit into a cart.

Debris Drop-off Day is March 5,2022 from 8:00 a.m. - noon

Locations:



Brown Park – 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center – 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Accepted Items



Old tires, wood and metal, home and lawn furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, car parts, and other construction debris. There is a limit of five tires per person.

Smaller waste, such as old clothes, toys, plant pots, and other items should be placed in a bag or box.

Larger items such as old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Not Accepting



Automotive fluids

Household chemicals

Compressed gas cylinders

Medical waste

Ammunition

Explosives

Gas-powered equipment

This event is for residents residing in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and the City of Lafayette. Residents should be prepared to help unload all items. Driver’s licenses will be checked.

Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

A complete list of acceptable items can be viewed online at https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/debris-drop, or residents may call 337-291-8529.

