Death of man found in ditch ruled accidental

Lafayette Police say the death of a man found in a ditch over the weekend has been ruled accidental.

The body of 37-year-old Vinh Le of Lafayette was found in a drainage ditch in the 200 block of Timothy Drive on Saturday, police say.

Investigators have determined that Mr. Le’s death was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

The discovery of the body was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say Le was face down in some water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

