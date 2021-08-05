Deano's South closed temporarily following overnight kitchen fire

A popular Lafayette pizza restuarant has temporarily closed following a Wednesday night fire.

According to Deano's owner Tim Metcalf, Deano's South on Kaliste Saloom will be closed temporarily after a fire on August 4.

Metcalf said that the fire occurrred in the kitchen.

"So 2021 is definitely not being kind! Unfortunately we had a kitchen fire at Dean-O's South last night," his Facebook post reads. "We will closed temporarily."

KPEL spoke with Metcalf on Thursday and confirmed that the restaurant will be closed for about four weeks. The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating, he said.

Crews are working now to clean and sanitize the restaurant.

See the Metcalf's post below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel