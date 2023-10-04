Deadline to register for Lafayette's first Veteran's Day Parade approaching

Veterans and veteran organizations across Acadiana are invited to register to ride in Lafayette's first Veteran's Day parade. Participants are urged to register by the November 3, 2023 deadline.

The parade, planned for the official Veterans Day observance on November 11, aims to bring awareness about the significant role veterans play in shaping our society and foster a sense of unity within the community. Sgt. Major Anazia Andrus-Sam, who spearheaded the inaugural parade said, “ "The sacrifices and bravery displayed by our military veterans should never go unnoticed. They have dedicated their lives to serving our country, and it's time we show them our deep gratitude.”

The Veterans Parade will take place on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The parade route will cover the heart of Lafayette, passing down Jefferson Street, Johnston Street, and Garfield Street and ending at Parc International with a jamboree including food, fun, and veteran resources.

Additional events will also be held at Cité des Arts after.

To register to ride in the parade, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-parade-and-celebration-tickets-666909633667 [eventbrite.com].

Andrus-Sam and her team are also seeking participation from veteran organizations for the jamboree. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or contributing to the event are urged to contact Andrus-Sam at Lftveteransassistingothers@gmail.com.