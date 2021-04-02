Deadline nears for LPSS food distribution for students during spring break

LAFAYETTE, La. — The deadline for the Lafayette Parish School System food distribution of supplemental nutrition while schools are closed for Easter/spring break is Friday at midnight.

All children 18 years of age and younger in Lafayette Parish are eligible, regardless if they are enrolled in LPSS schools or not.

To register to receive meals, parents should visit www.focusfoods.org/register, select Lafayette Parish, and complete the online registration form by the deadline of Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Meals will be distributed via drive-thru service only on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Lafayette Parish at the following school sites:

Broadmoor Elementary School, 609 Broadmoor Blvd.

Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Ave.

Northside High School, 301 Dunand St.

Parents will need to indicate which site they will pick up food from on April 3.

Meal boxes will contain five days of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack foods for a total of 20 meals, consisting of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable foods.

Any online registration issues should be directed to customerservice@thetdpgroup.com.

