David Black Jr., owner of Black's Outdoor and Marine, has died

A Prayer Service will be held Friday for David E. Black Jr., owner of Black's Outdoor and Marine, who died Thursday at his Lafayette home.

The service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home. Father David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, La.

The family requests that visitation be held from 9:00 am until time of service at Walters Funeral Home.

Black was a native of Crowley and longtime resident of Lafayette. He graduated from Crowley High School in 1966 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Science from USL. He became the owner of Black's Outdoor and Marine that was opened by his late father in 1968. He was an avid outdoorsman and great teacher of valuable work ethics.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Matte Black of Lafayette; two sons, David E. Black III and Brennon J. Black and his wife Heather Nicole Black, all of Carencro; two grandsons of Carencro; and three sisters, Bonnie Johnson of Monroe, Mildred Black of New Orleans, and Anna Lee Black Hoffpauir of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maud Hollowell Black and David E. Black, Sr.

Pallbearers for the service will be Brennon Black, David E. Black III, Clark Drake, Carl Matte II, Hunter Matte, and Travis Lane Burr. Honorary pallbearers include Kent Rozas, Leonard Sonnier, Michael Beal, Carl J. Matte, and Roland Matte.

Memorial contributions can be made in David's name to Hope Healthcare and Hospice, 301 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., Ste. 201, Lafayette, LA 70508.

To read the entire obituary, click here.