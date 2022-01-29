D.A. Landry's aggressive enforcement on Juvenile crime put to first test in Acadia Parish

One day after D.A Don Landry's news conference on juvenile justice there are questions if anything is actually changing.

This, as the new policy in the 15th judicial district-- is being put to its first test.

Landry announced the policy change thursday.

Under current law, juveniles 15 and older, who commit violent crimes can be prosecuted as adults at the discretion of the district attorney.

But as of Thursday in Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion parishes, according to Landry.

“Juveniles in the 15th Judicial District Lafayette Acadia and Vermillion Parishes will no longer be able to commit violent crimes and be able to stay in the juvenile system,” Landry said.

However now, a 16-year-old in crowley is facing charges on two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal possession of a hand gun and illegal carrying of a handgun.

Right now, the case is being handled as a juvenile.

KATC asked the D.A why-- given the new policy.

“We can’t talk about juvenile cases. It’s going to go to the juvenile assistant and then we’ll evaluate it and determinations will be made at that time,” Landry said. "In the past I've seen that we have been using that article 305 in the children's code somewhat. So, It's not going to be the first case. Any case that comes to us now we have the descretion of either doing it or not doing it," He continued.

We asked the DA to clarify the apparent contradiction between Thursday's news conference and Friday's interview.

“If you look at the interview yesterday here is my statement to you. I wouldn’t change a word. Everything I said yesterday is still the same today. Period,” Landry said.

The Louisiana Center for Children's Rights also released a statement after Landry's news conference saying :

Louisiana Center for Children's Rights

We asked Landry for comment on the statement and said, “I have no response to that because I don’t know what study they are talking about. I’d have to read and look at studies and other things to comment on that.”

