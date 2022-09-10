Customers ordered to ground in Youngsville Dollar General armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Youngsville dollar store Friday night.

On September 9, 2022, at 9:24 pm a man entered the Dollar General wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants, black mask, armed with a black revolver. He fired one round from his weapon and ordered all customers inside the store to get on the ground. The suspect then stole items and cash from the customers, according to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

The suspect then ordered the store clerk to open the safe and register and remove all the cash.

Police say the suspect then exited the store and ran to a vehicle that was parked at the business. While the suspect was running to the vehicle, he fired one round at a person parked in the parking lot. The suspect then fled the scene traveling north on Louisiana Highway 89.

The suspect was followed by a witness in the parking lot, and a license plate was obtained, Boudreaux stated.

The suspect was later located and arrested.

The case is still under investigation.

