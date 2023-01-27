Current: Millions in state drainage funding on hold amidst LCG investigation

The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete, The Current is reporting.

The newspaper reports that Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirmed that roughly $30 million in reimbursements for LCG’s beleaguered Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project will not be disbursed until the investigation is complete.

“It’s looking like we’re going to wait for any result of whatever investigations are happening before we make any more decisions,” Berry told The Current. “We don’t have any involvement in the investigation, but certainly we’ll wait to see the findings.”

According to The Current, missing reimbursements stack on top of a potentially massive legal liability stemming from a so-far-successful suit brought by landowners to claw back nearly 400 acres of land LCG seized near Milton for the project’s signature drainage project on Homewood Drive.

To read the whole story in The Current, click here.