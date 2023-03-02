Current: LCG hands alleged "panhandler" $42,000 to dismiss his lawsuit

The man who challenged Lafayette's panhandling ordinance has dismissed his lawsuit in exchange for $42,000, The Current is reporting.

George Henagan, a homeless and unemployed man twice arrested by Lafayette police in November 2020, said his suit aimed to stop LCG’s clampdown on panhandling — which district and appellate courts and the U.S. Supreme Court have repeatedly found to be protected speech under the First Amendment, The Current reports.

Federal court records show that the case was dropped in December, "with prejudice" and on a motion by Henagan, which generally indicates the matter is settled.

The Current reports that the settlement was $42,000.

To read the full article and The Current's continuing coverage of this issue, click here.

