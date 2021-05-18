Curfews in Effect in Acadiana following Monday's storm

Lafayette: LCG, in coordination with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Beginning immediately a curfew is in effect for Lafayette Parish until 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, if conditions improve.

Vermilion: The town of Gueydan is under a curfew tonight from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. following a fire at the power plant.

