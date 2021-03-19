Cupid kicks off virtual Downtown Alive!

Live music is a big part of our culture here in Acadiana, and it's been missing for awhile because of the pandemic.

But Downtown Alive! is helping to remedy that problem by kicking off its virtual spring series Friday night with a Lafayette native you might be familiar with: Cupid.

Cupid is performing live tonight from Parish Ink for his Downtown Alive! debut. The concert started at 6 p.m. and is being streamed on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page. It's also being shown at watch parties at Tula Tacos + Amigos, The Grouse Room, and Legend's of Lafayette downtown location.

This spring's three-show roster features Grammy-nominated group Sweet Cecilia on April 16 and Grammy-nominated artists Eric Adcock and Michael Juan Nunez on May 21.

This is Downtown Alive!'s 38th season, but its third virtual series. Each show highlights Downtown venues and homegrown, world-renowned artists while providing an intimate opportunity to celebrate live, local music.

"We encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to join us online on Friday nights to enjoy virtual concerts — made possible with the support of Evangeline Maid — and help keep the music alive," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "Cupid is an amazing entertainer, and we are thrilled that he is finally

performing at Downtown Alive! after playing shows all over the world. We know he will get viewers on their feet, whether they are watching from home or any of our official watch party locations!"

More on Cupid: While this Friday's performer is best known for his eponymous hit single, "Cupid Shuffle," Cupid has been busy in the studio. Recent releases like "Do It With Your Boots On,"

"Flex," and "Cornbread and Greens" have all quickly become crowd favorites. Many of

Cupid's songs have also been featured in viral videos across social platforms like Tik-Tok

and Instagram. With a full discography that's a melting pot of bluesy soul, gospel, rock,

and hip-hop, Cupid is ready to take the virtual DTA! stage by storm.

KATC spoke with Cupid Thursday and he said you're going to want to clear some space in the living room or back patio for lots of dancing during his show!

Watch tonight's show below:

