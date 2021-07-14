Cuban exiles, supporters to hold rally in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Cubans in Acadiana and others supporting the #SOSCuba movement will gather to stand in solidarity with protesters in the island nation, and abroad.

The demonstration will be at Cafe Habana City on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. It will start at 6 P.M.

Cuba's president, Miguel Diaz-Canel has called on those supporting the government to take to the streets and defend the revolution.

People in Cuba, during this historic movement, have protested to demand their freedom.

This comes after Cuba's dictatorship has suppressed the islanders for over six decades.

Many consider Cuba's current events a humanitarian crisis.

According to Reuters, the island is now facing an internet and electrical blackout, blocking access to social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Aside from the protests on the island, Cuban exiles worldwide continue to show support through protests.

Our Victor Jorges will be live at 6 P.M. from the Lafayette demonstration with more details.

