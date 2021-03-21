Crime Stoppers looking for pair who allegedly dined and dashed

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two people accused of a "dine and dash" incident.

On January 20, the people pictured entered the Fiery Crab restaurant on Kaliste Saloom, ate and left without paying, police allege.

Here are pictures of them, captured on surveillance cameras:

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.