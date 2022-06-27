Crime Stoppers asking for tips in dollar store burglary

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is asking for information that can identify the suspects wanted for a simple burglary of a business.

The burglary happened at about 1 a.m. on June 9. Several suspects broke out a window on the Family Dollar store located in the 100 block of Carmel Drive.

They attached a chain to an ATM inside the business, drug it out, placed it in the back of their vehicle and fled. The vehicle was last caught on camera traveling north on Louisiana Avenue, toward Interstate 10.

The vehicle is a dark colored extended cab 2003 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with a camper top. The camper top appears to have a broken rear window or is missing its rear window.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this crime, Crime Stoppers is asking that you call their tip line at 337-232-TIPS or submit your tip using our P3 Tips mobile app.