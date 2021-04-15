Crews on scene of house fire in Carencro

The Carencro Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a residential fire on Simon Latour Road.

Firefighters say the call came in on April 15, at 03:50 am.

Details were not provided on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

