Crews on scene of house fire in Carencro

Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 07:40:54-04

The Carencro Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a residential fire on Simon Latour Road.

Firefighters say the call came in on April 15, at 03:50 am.

Details were not provided on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

