Creswell Middle School students honored with special lunch

50 students from Creswell Middle School learned that their hard work can pay off.

The students were rewarded with lunch from Bailey's Seafood and Grill for exhibiting positive behavior, perfect attendance, and good grades this school year.

Teacher at Creswell Middle School, Ashley Boutte said, "Everyone gets rewarded for all of their hard work and effort. And we want the students to know that everything that they do, in order to be the best students that they can right now is going to reflect their future, and the great jobs that they can receive and how they can continue building up the community and show that kind of generosity toward the other schools in the community as well."