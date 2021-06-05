Creole culture celebrated in two-day event

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you ever wanted to know more about Creole culture and its impact on our region, now you can.

The Creole Culture Day Celebration is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Director of Operations at Vermilionville, Brady McKellar, tells KATC so much of what we know as Acadiana is just a big mix of cultures, including Creole.

“This gives us a day that we can say ‘Hey, this is Creole, this is a very important part of our shared experience,’ and we want to be able to focus on that and talk about all the things that it has done for us to what we recognize as life in Acadiana,” he said.

Traditional live music and food demonstrations are just some of the things that the festival offers.

McKellar says there are many reasons why people should come out to the event.

“It’s such a great time,” he continued. “And while you’re out here having such a great time, you’re likely to learn something, so we’re very excited about it. And it’s free.”

For locals and people from out of town alike, there was a learning lesson in each of the activities. Tourists from Washington D.C. in town for a wedding decided to stop by the event to see what it was all about.

“I didn’t know the difference between Creole and Cajun, so I was learning some of that,” said Andrew Seitz. “And I like the signs that explain different ways to say things in French, Creole, Cajun, and then English.”

Plus, learning about Creole culture has inspired them to want to find out more about others.

“Culture is what makes the world so unique and interesting,” said Catie Hallstrom, also visiting from Washington D.C. “It makes everything so much fun and interesting. I want to learn more about not just where I’m from, but from where everyone else is and what makes them unique and different.”

One of the exhibitors, Harold Ledet, says learning about one's past can have an impact down the line.

“Especially for the kids, to know where you come from,” said Ledet. “It’s very important because if you don’t know where you come from, you won’t know where you’re going.”

Event organizers emphasized the fact that Creole culture isn’t just food. The culture has traditions, like traditions at the table and traditions on the dance floor.

To learn more about the two-day event, click here.

