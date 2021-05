BROUSSARD, La — A Broussard man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of Hwy 90 and KOL Dr.

According to Broussard police 47-year-old, Clarence Williams Jr. was walking along Hwy. 90 at 5:10 this morning when he was hit by a truck. Police say at the time of the crash it was still dark and the driver of the truck could not see the Williams due to the dark clothing he was wearing.

The driving of the vehicle was not cited in the crash.