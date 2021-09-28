Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Crash closes part of Evangeline Thruway Tuesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 07:52:47-04

Part of the Evangeline Thruway is closed Tuesday morning following a major crash.

Police say the northbound lanes are closed in the 2100 block of the Thruway.

Few details are being released at this time.

KATC has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.