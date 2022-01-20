One arrested after stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Teurlings Drive

Lafayette Police Department is currently working a single-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of a vehicle pursuit involving Lafayette Police.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. when State Police were chasing a stolen car.

As a result of the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caught on fire in the 100 block of Teurlings Drive.

The pursuit was involving a stolen vehicle that was taken at gun point during a carjacking in New Orleans.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle struck a gas meter in addition to a utility pole causing Teurlings Catholic High to evacuate its students.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded and the vehicle fire was extinguished.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Rolandus Jamonte Campbell of New Orleans, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for observation.

He was booked on charges of Unauthorized use of a movable, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, Operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He was also wanted on a felony warrant from Mississippi.

Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Sheriff Department assisted in the incident.

