Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One arrested after stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Teurlings Drive

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Teurlings Drive incident (2).jpg
Teurlings Drive incident.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:03:31-05

Lafayette Police Department is currently working a single-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of a vehicle pursuit involving Lafayette Police.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. when State Police were chasing a stolen car.

As a result of the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caught on fire in the 100 block of Teurlings Drive.

The pursuit was involving a stolen vehicle that was taken at gun point during a carjacking in New Orleans.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle struck a gas meter in addition to a utility pole causing Teurlings Catholic High to evacuate its students.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded and the vehicle fire was extinguished.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Rolandus Jamonte Campbell of New Orleans, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for observation.

He was booked on charges of Unauthorized use of a movable, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, Operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He was also wanted on a felony warrant from Mississippi.

Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Sheriff Department assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.