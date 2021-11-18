Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

All lanes of I-10 East open before Ambassador Caffery following crash

items.[0].image.alt
DOTD
crash I-10 East Ambassador Caffery.PNG
Posted at 5:59 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 08:11:49-05

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 East are now open before Ambassador Caffery following a crash Thursday morning.

The left lane was blocked on November 18 following the two vehicle crash.

According to DOTD, traffic congestion from the crash has reached approximately six miles in length.

State Police Troop I and the Scott Fire Department responded to the scene.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.