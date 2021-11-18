All lanes of I-10 East open before Ambassador Caffery following crash

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 East are now open before Ambassador Caffery following a crash Thursday morning.

The left lane was blocked on November 18 following the two vehicle crash.

According to DOTD, traffic congestion from the crash has reached approximately six miles in length.

State Police Troop I and the Scott Fire Department responded to the scene.

All lanes are open on I-10 East before LA 3184 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway). Traffic congestion remains approximately six miles in length. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) November 18, 2021

