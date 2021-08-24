Craft Beer Festival plans to return to Lafayette in October

Gulf Brew, the state's oldest craft beer festival, plans to return to Lafayette this fall, organizers announced Monday.

The festival has relocated from Blackham Coliseum to the outdoors to allow for better social distancing in light of current COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 200 beers from craft breweries nationwide will be offered along a four-block pedestrian only stretch of Jefferson Street between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant.

The event is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana's craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place, organizers say. It features beer tap trucks, live music, and craft booths, with the main stage located in front of Acadiana Center for the Arts.

