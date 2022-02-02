COVID test kits to be distributed by Lafayette Fire Department

The Lafayette Fire Department will distribute at-home COVID test kits this week.

The Fire Department says they have received another allotment of tests and will distribute them to the public Monday through Friday while supplies last.

Distributions will take place from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Fire Training Facility at 300 N. Dugas Road in Lafayette.

