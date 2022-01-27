COVID services, plus mental health support, offered at Saturday event

If you need a COVID test, a vaccine or mental health support there's a free event happening on Saturday.

The Northside Community Health and Wellness Group is hosting the event at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 812 12th Street in Lafayette. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29.

The Northside Community Health & Wellness Group partnering with Compassionate Care and Southwest LA. Primary Care will be providing COVID Testing and vaccines. Mental Health Vendors will be on hand to provide information to those who have questions about mental health care.

For more information about the event, call or text (337) 983 - 8345

