COVID-19 testing happening Wednesday at Lafayette community outreach center

A free COVID-19 testing event will take place Wednesday in Lafayette.

On January 5, the Progressive Community Outreach Center will offer free testing to the community.

Testing is scheduled to take place from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

The Center is located at 125 Gallien Street in Lafayette.

