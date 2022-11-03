Councils vote unanimously several times to reject large pay raises

An attempt to tie proposed pay raises for some Lafayette City and Parish Council staff to pay raises for some of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's top administrators failed Tuesday, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The councils voted unanimously several times in recent months to reject large pay raises, some exceeding $30,000 a year, for Guillory's directors and top administrators. Guillory had proposed the raises during the summer in his 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year that started Nov. 1, the newspaper reports.

It was a parish councilman, Josh Carlson, who tried to tie the council staff raises to administration raises.

To read the whole story with all the details about what happened, click here. (LINK BELOW)

Pay raises for LCG administrators not a dead issue despite unanimous council rejections [theadvocate.com]