Councils set meeting to consider override of Guillory veto

Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 29, 2022
The Lafayette City and Parish Councils will meet together next week to consider overriding a "veto" by Mayor President Josh Guillory.

Guillory said he used his veto power to restore something the council removed from the budget: large pay raises for some of his directors.

Both councils unanimously voted to remove those raises from the budget; it's only a 2/3-vote that is required to over-ride the veto.

The item in question would allocate $259,000 in payraises to 15 employees. Some of the raises, to directors, exceed $30,000.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, October 4 at 4:15 p.m.

