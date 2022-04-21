Councilman Glenn Lazard hosts town hall meeting on Heyman Park improvements

LAFAYETTE, La. – District 5 Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the future of Heymann Park, and to respond to citizen inquiries on same, at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The meeting will be held in the Conference Room of Heymann Recreation Center, located at 1500 South Orange Street in Lafayette.

This meeting will serve to provide updates on forthcoming park improvements and to solicit input as these developments take shape. Councilman Lazard strongly encourages citizen participation, so this meeting is open to the public.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel