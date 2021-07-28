Council to consider calling charter commission next week

The Lafayette City Council will hold a special meeting next week to receive the final report from its Protect the City Committee, and to consider calling a charter commission.

Lafayette's government is set up by a charter. It's a legal document that voters approved, and any major changes also must be approved by voters.

The City Council created the Protect the City Committee to study the issue of consolidation of the city and parish governments, with the focus on how that consolidation benefits the city. Most recently, voters approved the de-consolidation of the City-Parish Council.

The special meeting will be held on August 3, prior to the regular city council meeting, said council member Patrick Lewis. The council will hear the presentation from the Protect the City Committee, and then will consider a resolution that would call a charter commission.

The commission would create the revisions that would be presented to voters.

Here's the schedule for the August 3 meetings:

Sequence of Meetings

1. Regular Lafayette Parish Council meeting at 4:30 p.m.

2. Special joint Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish Council meeting, immediately following the 4:30 regular Lafayette

Parish Council meeting

3. Special Lafayette City Council meeting, immediately following the special joint Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish

Council meeting (the PTC Committee will present its final report during this meeting)

4. Regular Lafayette City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. or immediately following the special Lafayette City Council

meeting, whichever is later