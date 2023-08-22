Cooling station opens in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Consolidated Government will open a cooling station for anyone who needs a safe place to escape the excessive heat.
The Domingue Recreation Center located at 901 Mudd Avenue will open Wednesday, August 23 at noon. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. until further notice.
The Lafayette Transit System will provide transportation to the recreation center via the Brown Route.
To access the Brown Route map, click here: http://www.ridelts.com/routes/brown.pdf [ridelts.com].