Construction on portion of Alfred, Cameron Streets begins Monday in Scott

The City of Scott will begin utility construction on the southbound lane of Alfred Street at Cameron Street on Monday, November 1.

Officials say the closure will last approximately seven days.

Advisory "road work ahead" signs and barricades with flashing lights will be erected for the duration of the work.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes during the construction and be aware of construction workers.

City of Scott

If you have any questions, you can contact Scott City Hall at 337-233-1130.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel