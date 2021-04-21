Construction continues on Amazon fulfillment center amid traffic, noise concerns

Construction on the Amazon fulfillment center continues in Carencro, but some say it's causing issues. For months, people who live nearby tell KATC the traffic, the dust, and the noise have been a problem.

KATC spoke with several people who live off of Sonnier Road. They say this last week is the quietest they have heard the area since construction began in October.

"Nobody informed us what was going on or what would be going on," Paul Morgan said.

Morgan sometimes sits on his back porch watching the construction.

"We realize it is a great deal for the parish, the state, the city of Carencro as far the amount of revenue and jobs, but not at the expense for some of the residents," Morgan said.

He and others on Sonnier Road say the construction has caused several issues including an increase in traffic, excessive dust, a mice problem, and loss of sleep. According to the them, construction continues 24/7. Neighbors shared with us video that was taken late at night.

"Everyone has complained, some issues have been resolved. Some issues are still in the middle of the road," Morgan said.

City ordinances allow overnight construction as long as it does not exceed sound level limits.

According the city, that level cannot be higher than 60 decibels between the hours of 7 am until 10 pm. Overnight, noise cannot be greater than 50 decibels.

KATC spoke with Police Chief David Anderson, who says the police department has received several noise complaints. Each time, the city manager goes out with a noise reader. If the sound level is higher than what's allowed, action is taken.

City manager Don Chauvin says Gaylor Construction is building a 15 ft. soundproof wall.

Morgan and others near him question if they should move.

"I hope to not have to, this gray wall and pipes are supposedly a sound wall," Morgan said.

Anderson tells KATC he supports the residents. He says warnings have been issued and a summons will be given to the company if the noise complaints continue.

We reached out to Gaylor for a comment, but have not heard back.

DOTD and the City of Carencro held a meeting in March to address drivers' concerns. Read more on that here.

