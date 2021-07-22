Construction begins on Moncus Park water feature

Construction crews at Moncus Park are making way for the water feature that's part of the park's master plan.

We were able to get a look at above using the KATC Drone Cam on Thursday.

Crews are building the water tank for the children's play area, which was donated by Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.

Moncus Park

The second phase has been under construction since March, when elements of the children's play area were unveiled during a ground breaking ceremony. It's set to be completed before the end of 2021. The phase also includes a restroom facility, an amphitheater, and a Veterans Memorial, which will feature brick pavers and seat wall inscriptions.

Our Lady of Lourdes pledged $1.5 million to sponsor the 5,100 square foot interactive water feature within the play area, which will feature a large alligator sculpture and pirogue play structure. Moncus Park says the alligator has “breathing” water arches for its abdomen, and the pirogue will create “waves” made with custom jets. Throughout the large wet deck, another set of custom jets shoot up water that mimic bald cypress “knees.”

Along with OLOL, Ochsner Lafayette General donated $2.3 million to go towards the park's inclusive playground and main walking and jogging trail.

