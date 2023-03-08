Connecting Campus to Community

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is hosting it's "March Lunch" with the goal of making Acadiana a place where young adults thrive.

Recent census data shows the city of Lafayette's population has remained about the same.

City leaders now want to turn their efforts toward the University of Louisiana at Lafayette community and "Double Down on Downtown."

CEO of Lafayette downtown development authority, Anita Begnaud, shares some insight with KATC, "Talent is driving the growth of communities. So what are we doing right in Lafayette? What are we doing right in Downtown Lafayette and how are we positioning it to help us grow our business base? Keep our talent that we grow here locally in our community by creating jobs and opportunities for them, beyond their schooling."

