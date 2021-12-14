Congressman Higgins recovering at home after surgery for old injury

Congressman Clay Higgins is recovering after surgery he underwent on Tuesday.

According to Higgins' office, he underwent a successful surgical procedure Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

In a statement, Higgins says the surgery was necessary after aggravating an old internal injury. He says the procedure went well.

Higgins' office says the congressman will spend the next few weeks recovering and working from his home office.

Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:

“A few months ago, while training, I aggravated an old internal injury. This morning, I underwent a surgical procedure. The surgery was recommended by my doctors earlier in the fall, and we planned the procedure to take place after the conclusion of this year’s votes. Everything went well, and I’m grateful to my doctors and nurses for their excellent care. I will spend the Christmas season recovering at home under the care of my wife Becca and will continue working remotely on many ongoing issues. The challenges we face together will not take a holiday, and neither will I. It is an honor to serve South Louisiana, and I look forward to a full recovery from this required surgical procedure. The new year is upon us, and together we will embrace the future.”

