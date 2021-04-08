Concert set to support local musicians who lost gigs to pandemic

A concert on May 4, will celebrate and support local musicians who had their gigs canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social Entertainment Productions says the concert will celebrate the return of local musicians and the efforts of the Acadiana community to support the music they love.

In 2020, the Lost My Gig fund received more than $40,000 in donations to support full-time musicians.

The Lost My Gig concert will take place on Tuesday, May 4 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Doors open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9.

Tickets include bites by Central Pizza & Bar, an Art Auction by local artists Trent Oubre, sounds By DJ Digital and a live concert by Marc Broussard with special guest performances by Chubbie Carrier, Roddie Romero, Steve Adams, Lee Allen Zeno, Keith Blair, Ray Boudreaux, Julie Williams, Julian Primeaux, Sharona Thomas and Sarah Russo.

Social entertainment says that 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit local musicians who applied for the third and final Lost My Gig Fundraiser.

For more information visit www.acadianacenterforthearts.org and www.socialentertainment.net

------------------------------------------------------------

