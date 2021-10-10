Concert held to honor Courtney Granger

Some of the best-known names in Cajun music came together Saturday night to remember one of their own - Courtney Granger.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Granger's band, as well as his cousin Christine Balfa, Cameron Fontenot and other musicians he played with gathered at the Hideaway on Lee to honor him with music.

Granger, 39, died last month.

"We both grew up under The Balfa Brothers you know, that style of music is the style that we both played when we were younger and when we did get together and played it was usually Balfa Brothers music. He was a great singer. He had an ability to really make you feel his emotions and just feel him when he played. He had a lot of soul and a lot of emotion when he played," said musician Steve Riley, who performed at last night's event.

His bandmates posted that they have partnered with the non-profit Acadiana Center for the Arts to create the Courtney Granger Memorial Fund to use the balance of a Gofundme set up to help with his medical bills, and raise additional funds to invest and give residuals grants to support aspiring Cajun/Zydeco musicians without means to visit the music camps that Courtney so loved.

"As the fund grows, the principal amount will yield higher interest and be able to support more musicians, as well as provide and repair instruments, or possibly to fund Cajun music teachers in schools, etc. Twice a year, we will post updates on the fund and how it is being used, the current balance, and information how people can apply for grants," the social media post states.

If you'd like to help, here's the link: https://donorbox.org/courtney-granger-memorial-fund

To see updates, visit this page: www.facebook.com/courtneygrangermemorialfund